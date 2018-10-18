Clear
Read the Democrats' letter and emails about President Trump and the FBI building

President Donald Trump was more instrumental than previously known in scrapping plans to move the FBI headqu...

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 11:52 AM
Updated: Oct. 18, 2018 11:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump was more instrumental than previously known in scrapping plans to move the FBI headquarters out of Washington to the DC suburbs, according to newly released internal government emails.

Read the emails and letter from House Democrats here:

We've been warming up during the day and cooling down at night the last few days thanks to the dry air we've had in place. High pressure on top of us this Thursday morning will push out to our east. It will allow out winds to switch up to the south on Thursday allowing temperatures to go up into the middle 60s. It will be very nice and sunny once again.
