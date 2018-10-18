Clear
URGENT - Top Afghan police chief killed, 3 Americans wounded in Kandahar attack

(CNN) -- The powerful police chief of Kandahar province in Afghanistan was killed Thursday in an attack f...

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 11:53 AM
Updated: Oct. 18, 2018 11:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The powerful police chief of Kandahar province in Afghanistan was killed Thursday in an attack following a security meeting with the top US commander in the city, three Afghan officials told CNN. Three Americans also were wounded in the attack at Kandahar Palace, said Col. Dave Butler, a spokesman for US Forces-Afghanistan. US Army Gen. Scott Miller, the commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, was present but uninjured in the attack, a statement from US forces said. The police chief, Gen. Abdul Raziq Achakzai, was one of the most prominent security figures in Afghanistan. The Taliban released a statement claiming responsibility saying they killed "the notorious police chief" who was their primary target in the attack. The shooter was killed by the US military, one official said.

We've been warming up during the day and cooling down at night the last few days thanks to the dry air we've had in place. High pressure on top of us this Thursday morning will push out to our east. It will allow out winds to switch up to the south on Thursday allowing temperatures to go up into the middle 60s. It will be very nice and sunny once again.
