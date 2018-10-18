URGENT - Top Afghan police chief killed, 3 Americans wounded in Kandahar attack

(CNN) -- The powerful police chief of Kandahar province in Afghanistan was killed Thursday in an attack following a security meeting with the top US commander in the city, three Afghan officials told CNN. Three Americans also were wounded in the attack at Kandahar Palace, said Col. Dave Butler, a spokesman for US Forces-Afghanistan. US Army Gen. Scott Miller, the commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, was present but uninjured in the attack, a statement from US forces said. The police chief, Gen. Abdul Raziq Achakzai, was one of the most prominent security figures in Afghanistan. The Taliban released a statement claiming responsibility saying they killed "the notorious police chief" who was their primary target in the attack. The shooter was killed by the US military, one official said.