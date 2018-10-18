Clear
URGENT - Mnuchin not participating in Saudi conference

(CNN) -- Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced Thursday that he will not participate in a high-profi...

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 11:53 AM
Updated: Oct. 18, 2018 11:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced Thursday that he will not participate in a high-profile investor conference in Saudi Arabia amid growing controversy over dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance and apparent killing. Mnuchin said on Wednesday that he would make a decision based on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's briefing to President Donald Trump on his visit earlier this week to Riyadh to discuss the Khashoggi case. Pompeo met with Trump earlier Thursday and said he advised the President to give the Saudis "a few more days" to investigate. "Just met with @realDonaldTrump and @SecPompeo and we have decided, I will not be participating in the Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia," Mnuchin tweeted.

Saint Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
We've been warming up during the day and cooling down at night the last few days thanks to the dry air we've had in place. High pressure on top of us this Thursday morning will push out to our east. It will allow out winds to switch up to the south on Thursday allowing temperatures to go up into the middle 60s. It will be very nice and sunny once again.
