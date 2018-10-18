Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect charged with murder in fatal shooting of man found dead in backyard Full Story

URGENT - US spokesman says 2, not 3, Americans wounded in Kandahar attack

(CNN) -- A spokesman for US Forces-Afghanistan has clarified that two, not three, Americans were wounded ...

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 11:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- A spokesman for US Forces-Afghanistan has clarified that two, not three, Americans were wounded in Thursday's shooting attack in Kandahar province in Afghanistan. Col. Dave Butler, a spokesman for US Forces-Afghanistan, initially said that three Americans were wounded in the attack that claimed the life of Gen. Abdul Raziq Achakzai, one of the most prominent security figures in Afghanistan, before later issuing a statement clarifying that one of the wounded was a coalition contractor.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
We've been warming up during the day and cooling down at night the last few days thanks to the dry air we've had in place. High pressure on top of us this Thursday morning will push out to our east. It will allow out winds to switch up to the south on Thursday allowing temperatures to go up into the middle 60s. It will be very nice and sunny once again.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events