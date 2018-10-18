Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Suspect charged with murder in fatal shooting of man found dead in backyard Full Story

Kleenex is rebranding its 'mansize' tissues as 'extra large' after complaints of sexism

Kleenex is scrapping its range of "Mansize" tissues after 62 years, following complaints that the branding i...

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 1:38 PM
Updated: Oct. 18, 2018 1:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kleenex is scrapping its range of "Mansize" tissues after 62 years, following complaints that the branding is sexist.

The company first launched its tissues aimed at men in 1956, claiming they would "stay strong when wet."

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Company activities and management

Corporate branding

Discrimination

Marketing and advertising

Product management

Sex and gender issues

Sex discrimination

Societal issues

Society

But complaints on social media about the product's gendered marketing is prompting the change.

Starting later this year, the tissues will be called "Kleenex Extra Large."

Kimberly-Clark, Kleenex's parent company, said it received a "consistent increase of complaints" about the branding.

"Kleenex Mansize tissues have been on shelves for the past 60 years. Over that time, the brand has always been characterized by a much larger tissue size, which is both soft and strong," the company said in a statement.

"Kimberly-Clark in no way suggests that being both soft and strong is an exclusively masculine trait, nor do we believe that the Mansize branding suggests or endorses gender inequality," the statement added.

Many customers had complained about the branding on social media, with users asking why women would be unable to use the same tissues as men.

"This extra-large, strong & gentle tissue is not just for men," the company claimed in response.

Sam Smethers, chief executive of UK-based women's organization The Fawcett Society, said the rebrand "is not to be sneezed at."

"Removing sexist branding such as this is just sensible 21st century marketing. But we still have a long way to go before using lazy stereotypes to sell products is a thing of the past," she added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
We've been warming up during the day and cooling down at night the last few days thanks to the dry air we've had in place. High pressure on top of us this Thursday morning will push out to our east. It will allow out winds to switch up to the south on Thursday allowing temperatures to go up into the middle 60s. It will be very nice and sunny once again.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events