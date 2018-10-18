Connie Britton's in a toxic romance in 'Dirty John' trailer

Can Connie Britton make a clean get away from a toxic relationship in "Dirty John"?
That's the question at the center of the latest trailer trailer for the addictive podcast-turned-TV show coming to Bravo.
In the show, Britton plays Debra Newell, a woman who despite her professional success can't seem to quell her desire for a fulfilling relationship. Enter John Meehan (Eric Bana), a handsome and seemingly successful man who sweeps her off her feet and almost succeeds in hiding the truth from Newell and those around her: he's a con man.
The thriller, which Bravo is marketing as an anthology, is based on the Los Angeles Times podcast that to date has been downloaded over 30 million times.
Julia Garner, Juno Temple and Jean Smart also star.
The eight-episode series debuts Sunday, November 25.
