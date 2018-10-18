Connie Britton's in a toxic romance in 'Dirty John' trailer

Clear
Can Connie Britton make a clean get away from a toxic relationship in "Dirty John"?

That's the question at the center of the latest trailer trailer for the addictive podcast-turned-TV show coming to Bravo.

In the show, Britton plays Debra Newell, a woman who despite her professional success can't seem to quell her desire for a fulfilling relationship. Enter John Meehan (Eric Bana), a handsome and seemingly successful man who sweeps her off her feet and almost succeeds in hiding the truth from Newell and those around her: he's a con man.

The thriller, which Bravo is marketing as an anthology, is based on the Los Angeles Times podcast that to date has been downloaded over 30 million times.

Julia Garner, Juno Temple and Jean Smart also star.

The eight-episode series debuts Sunday, November 25.

We've been warming up during the day and cooling down at night the last few days thanks to the dry air we've had in place. High pressure on top of us this Thursday morning will push out to our east. It will allow out winds to switch up to the south on Thursday allowing temperatures to go up into the middle 60s. It will be very nice and sunny once again.
