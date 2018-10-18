Film producer Jason Blum apologizes for comment claiming female directors shortage

Film producer Jason Blum has apologized for claiming in a recent interview that his company, Blumhouse Productions, has never produced a theatrically distributed film by a female director due to a shortage, particularly of those "inclined to do horror."

His apology came after social media users and media outlets, annoyed by the comment, provided multiple examples of female horror directors with whom Blum and his company could work.

"Thank you everyone for calling me out on my dumb comments in that interview," he wrote in his statement, referring to his chat with Polygon, which published its interview with the Academy Award-nominated producer on Wednesday. "I made a stupid mistake."

When questioned about his company's lack of films by female directors by Polygon, the Academy Award-nominated producer said they were "always trying to that," but "there are not a lot of female directors period, and even less who are inclined to do horror."

Blum added that "The Babadook" director Jennifer Kent has long been on his radar but she's "turned me down every time" he's had a film to offer her.

In his apology, Blum said he "spoke too quickly about a serious issue -- an issue I am passionate about."

"Over 50 percent of our audience is female. Over 50 percent of Blumhouse execs are women. Some of our most successful franchises are anchored by women, including one opening tomorrow/today, led by the biggest female legend in this genre," he wrote, referring to "Halloween" and Jamie Lee Curtis. "But we have not done a good enough job working with female directors and it is not because they don't exist. I heard from many today"

"Halloween" is on track to garner a massive opening weekend, with estimates putting its domestic box office gross in the $65-70 million range.

Blum concluded with a promise: "I will do better."