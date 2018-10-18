Clear

Apple to host mystery product event on October 30

Trick or treat ... or iPad?Apple is hosting an event on Tuesday October 30 where it is expected to an...

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 2:47 PM
Updated: Oct. 18, 2018 2:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Trick or treat ... or iPad?

Apple is hosting an event on Tuesday October 30 where it is expected to announce more product updates, including new iPads.

Apple Inc

Companies

Press conferences

Business figures

Tim Cook

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer electronics

Consumer products

Electronics

Mobile technology

Personal computers

Tablet computers

Technology

But instead of holding a press conference in San Francisco or its Cupertino, California campus, Apple executives will take the stage at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Every other year or so, Apple holds an October event ahead of the holiday shopping season to show off product updates it couldn't fit into its splashier iPhone event in September. Last month, Apple unveiled its new iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

In Brooklyn, we'll likely see new iPads, Macs and perhaps second-generation AirPods.

The invites, which were emailed to reporters Thursday morning, featured artistic renderings of the Apple logo. It's unclear if each recipient received a unique piece of logo art, but tweets on social media indicate many invitations included different, colorful versions. Our theory: Each logo was made on an iPad.

Apple typically positions the iPad as a tool for creating and graphic design. Or maybe Apple's marketing team wanted to use up its budget before the end of the year.

The company has not yet responded to a request for comment.

We'll find out more when the event kicks off at 10:00 a.m. ET later this month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
A weak cold front will pass through early Friday, giving us a slight chance for rain. Temperatures will be near average in the middle 60s. Much of the weekend will be sunny and quiet for any outdoor plans you may have. Temperatures will cool back down to below average in the middle 50s to lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events