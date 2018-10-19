Trump calls midterms 'an election of the caravan'

President Donald Trump, seizing upon a new migrant caravan approaching the US, sought to frame the midterm elections Thursday as a fight between Republicans who will defend the country and Democrats who would allow undeterred illegal immigration.
"It's going to be an election of the caravan," Trump said at a campaign rally in Missoula, Montana. "You know what I'm talking about."
Trump called the midterms, which are now less than a month away, "an election of (newly minted Supreme Court Justice Brett) Kavanaugh, the caravan, law and order, and common sense."
"That's what it's going to be," he said.
This week, Trump, who has made combating illegal immigration a cornerstone of his political career, has pointed to the caravan making its way from Honduras as part of his efforts to galvanize Republicans ahead of the midterms.
Trump has threatened on Twitter to cut money and aid to Honduras if the caravan was not "stopped and brought back" and has broadened his warnings to include other Central American nations as well.
The Honduran migrants, trekking in a caravan toward Mexico's southern border, say they're headed for the United States to flee violence and searching for economic opportunity. The US has leaned on Mexico to stop them before they reach the US border.
