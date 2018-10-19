Clear

A new, cheaper Tesla Model 3 is on its way

Tesla is now offering a slightly cheaper version of its lowest priced car, the Model 3.CEO ...

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 10:12 AM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 10:12 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tesla is now offering a slightly cheaper version of its lowest priced car, the Model 3.

CEO Elon Musk announced the new version in a tweet early Friday, calling it a "lower cost, mid-range Tesla Model 3." The new version will have a starting price of $45,000. Previously the cheapest version of the Model 3 available started at $49,000.

Business figures

Companies

Elon Musk

Tesla Inc

The mid-range battery can take the car 260 miles on a single charge. Battery range is one of the determining factors in the price of an electric vehicle. The long range battery can last 310 miles, but those cars have a $54,000 starting price. (The previous $49,000 version of the Model 3 is no longer available. It combined the cheaper rear-wheel drive option with the pricier long range battery.)

Tesla (TSLA) says the standard battery model, which is expected to go about 200 miles on a charge and start at $35,000, won't be available for four to six more months. That model will get the Model 3 close to Kelley Blue Book's estimate of a $35,541 average price of all new cars sold in the United States.

Customers who buy Teslas before December 31 are eligible for a $7,500 tax credit. People who buy the new version might not make the deadline: Tesla says they'll ship in six to ten weeks.

For Tesla buyers, that credit falls to $3,750 on January 1, 2019 and to $1,875 on July 1, 2019. That means people holding out for the $35,000 version of the Model 3 won't get the full tax credit. The credit for Tesla buyers disappears altogether in 2020.

Strapped for cash and in need of profit, Tesla built only the pricier dual motor all-wheel drive version of the Model 3 at the end of the third quarter, although it had previously built some rear-wheel drive Model 3's. The new $45,000 model is rear-wheel drive.

Tesla has tried to reassure investors that it will be profitable in the third and fourth quarters of this year. The company delayed the rollout of the $35,000 version of the Model 3 in order to raise the cash that Tesla needs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
A weak cold front will pass through for our Friday, giving us a slight chance for rain this morning ahead of it. We'll have cloudy skies through the morning into the afternoon so it will be dry in time for Friday night high school football. Temperatures will be near average in the middle 60s thanks to the breezy southwest winds, but the cloud cover will be the main factor.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events