Cardi B hands out winter coats in Brooklyn

Cardi B is kicking off the holiday season a bit early with some good will.

The rapper handed out free winter coats in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, where a massive crowd swarmed the "I Like It" performer.

Arts and entertainment Brooklyn Cardi B Celebrities Continents and regions Music Music and dance Musical styles New York (State) New York City North America Northeastern United States Rap and hip-hop music The Americas United States

Cardi B, a native of the Bronx, was seen at The Marlboro Houses, a housing project in Gravesend, New York. Her good deed comes as New York was hit with unusually cold temperatures this week.

"I didn't know it was gonna be so big," Cardi B told WABC about the large crowds who braved the chilly temperatures to see her. "My home boy Chuck, he told me, 'Hey, let's give out coats to our community, I know somebody who wants to give out coats in Marlboro,' and I said, 'I'm pulling out, what's up?'"

It's been a big year for the artist, who gave birth to her first child this summer, a daughter who she named Kulture Kiari Cephus, with her husband and fellow rapper Offset.

She also won big at the BET Hip Hop Awards earlier this week and took home four awards, including MVP of the Year and the Made-You-Look Award for best hip-hop style.

Cardi B is also reportedly in talks to play Fran Drescher's daughter in a potential reboot of Drescher's popular '90s sitcom, "The Nanny."