Clear

Cardi B hands out winter coats in Brooklyn

Cardi B is kicking off the holiday season a bit early with some good will.The rapper handed out free ...

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 11:59 AM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 11:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Cardi B is kicking off the holiday season a bit early with some good will.

The rapper handed out free winter coats in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, where a massive crowd swarmed the "I Like It" performer.

Arts and entertainment

Brooklyn

Cardi B

Celebrities

Continents and regions

Music

Music and dance

Musical styles

New York (State)

New York City

North America

Northeastern United States

Rap and hip-hop music

The Americas

United States

Cardi B, a native of the Bronx, was seen at The Marlboro Houses, a housing project in Gravesend, New York. Her good deed comes as New York was hit with unusually cold temperatures this week.

"I didn't know it was gonna be so big," Cardi B told WABC about the large crowds who braved the chilly temperatures to see her. "My home boy Chuck, he told me, 'Hey, let's give out coats to our community, I know somebody who wants to give out coats in Marlboro,' and I said, 'I'm pulling out, what's up?'"

It's been a big year for the artist, who gave birth to her first child this summer, a daughter who she named Kulture Kiari Cephus, with her husband and fellow rapper Offset.

She also won big at the BET Hip Hop Awards earlier this week and took home four awards, including MVP of the Year and the Made-You-Look Award for best hip-hop style.

Cardi B is also reportedly in talks to play Fran Drescher's daughter in a potential reboot of Drescher's popular '90s sitcom, "The Nanny."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
A weak cold front will pass through for our Friday, giving us a slight chance for rain this morning ahead of it. We'll have cloudy skies through the morning into the afternoon so it will be dry in time for Friday night high school football. Temperatures will be near average in the middle 60s thanks to the breezy southwest winds, but the cloud cover will be the main factor.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events