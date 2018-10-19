Sagrada Familia church gets building permit, 136 years late

After more than a century of illegal construction work, Barcelona's towering Sagrada Familia church has finally agreed to make things right with the city council.
Under the terms of a historic deal, church trustees will be able to get the permits they need in return for payments totaling €36 million ($41 million) over the next decade.
Barcelona
Building permits
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Catalonia
Continents and regions
Europe
Law and legal system
Property and housing regulation and policy
Property law
Real estate
Real property law
Southern Europe
Spain
Buildings and structures
Churches and cathedrals
Points of interest
Religious buildings
The money will be used to fund projects designed to mitigate the impact of approximately 4.5 million people who visit the unfinished basilica every year.
Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau hailed the impact of the agreement in a tweet.
"The Sagrada Familia is an icon and the most visited monument in our city," she wrote.
"After two years of dialog we have made an agreement that will guarantee the payment of the license, secure access to the monument and facilitate local life with improvements to public transport and redevelopment of the nearby streets."
Of the total, €22 million will be used to upgrade transport infrastructure serving the church and another €7 million to boost accessibility on the Spanish city's wider metro system.
A further €4 million will be used to remodel four major roads and €3 million dedicated to keeping the area clean and safe.
The church tweeted about predicted improvements in the organization of the local area.
Work on the Sagrada Familia may have dragged on for an unusually long time, but incredibly the edifice remains unfinished.
Construction of a neo-gothic church began in 1882 under the direction of architect Francisco de Paula del Villar y Lozano, but he soon resigned.
He was replaced by Antonio Gaudí, the Catalan modernist whose idiosyncratic works are found all over Barcelona. Gaudí dedicated his life to building the Sagrada Familia until he died in 1926 after being hit by a tram.
Since then a string of architects have worked to finish the church according to Gaudí's original design and work is scheduled to end in 2026, marking 100 years since his death.
Related Content
- Sagrada Familia church gets building permit, 136 years late
- Library book returned 84 years late
- Notorious Charlottesville rally organizer withdraws permit request to mark one-year anniversary
- ¿De dónde proviene el dinero de la familia real británica?
- Muere Joe Jackson, el patriarca de la familia Jackson
- La familia real británica ganó aún más dinero en 2017
- Llega la temporada de gripe: ¿está preparada tu familia?
- Lucha jurídica en medio de la separación de familias
- Baby Jesus stolen from church returned after nearly 100 years
- Uber doesn't plan to renew self-driving permit in California