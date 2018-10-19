Clear

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A piglet's paradise, a superstar vacation and a "man-sized" mistake. Here is this week's non-political news....

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 11:58 AM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 11:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A piglet's paradise, a superstar vacation and a "man-sized" mistake. Here is this week's non-political news.

An oinky swim

Government and public administration

Politics

This Bahamas piglet-paradise island is making our dreams come true. You can interact and swim alongside swine in Big Major Cay, and the theories of how they got there are endless.

A sexist size

Kleenex is throwing out their "Mansize" tissue packages after 62 years and rebranding them to "Kleenex extra large," after receiving a "consistent increase of complaints."

A royal price

Start saving up: you're just $2 million away from feeling like a queen. Jewels that once belonged to the last queen of France, Marie Antoinette, are going up for auction. The collection includes a diamond ring, a pearl pendant, a necklace and a brooch.

An alcoholic warning

Well, if melting glaciers didn't do the trick, there's another motivator to help slow climate change: beer shortage. That's right, global warming will decrease barley crop yields. So ride a bike or prepare for a whole lot of LaCroix.

A sweet mystery

Police officers in Florida chased a stolen Krispy Kreme van for about 200 miles. They recovered dozens of doughnuts and donated most of them to the homeless - after, of course, keeping a few for themselves.

An answered prayer

A Madonna-style holiday. The superstar's former home in South Kensington is on the market as a luxury vacation rental for $963 a night.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
A weak cold front will pass through for our Friday, giving us a slight chance for rain this morning ahead of it. We'll have cloudy skies through the morning into the afternoon so it will be dry in time for Friday night high school football. Temperatures will be near average in the middle 60s thanks to the breezy southwest winds, but the cloud cover will be the main factor.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events