Clear

Chaos erupts as caravan reaches Mexico border

A chaotic scene unfolded as a massive caravan of Honduran migrants reached the Guatemala-Mexico border Frida...

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 2:52 PM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 2:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A chaotic scene unfolded as a massive caravan of Honduran migrants reached the Guatemala-Mexico border Friday.

What appeared to be tear gas was fired as the crowd pushed towards Mexican police at the border, CNN's Bill Weir reported from the scene.

Central America

Continents and regions

Guatemala

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations

International relations and national security

Latin America

Mexico

North America

Territorial and national borders

The Americas

"There are children in this crowd. ... This is utter chaos at the moment. You've got people with Honduran flags climbing the fences. Now we're being pushed back," Weir said.

Mexican officials had said people seeking asylum would be processed at the border. But it's unclear what will happen next.

Members of the group -- many with children in tow -- had cheered and chanted as they streamed toward the port of entry, with celebratory airhorns blaring.

The migrant caravan is now stopped on a bridge linking the two countries as a police barricade set up by Mexico is blocking them from entering.

Developing story - more to come

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 70°
Clouds will move out by Friday evening, leaving a beautiful night for some high school football. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Overnight, clear skies are expected with lows dropping into the 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events