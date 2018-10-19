Clear

USC says it's tentatively agreed to $215M settlement over gynecologist misconduct claims

The University of Southern California said Friday it has "reached agreement in principle" on a $215 million ...

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 2:53 PM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 2:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The University of Southern California said Friday it has "reached agreement in principle" on a $215 million class-action settlement after students filed lawsuits accusing former campus gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall of sexually abusing them.

The settlement would provide at least $2,500 to "all class members" -- patients who've received women's health services from Tyndall -- interim USC President Wanda Austin said in a statement released Friday.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Health and health care (by demographic group)

Health and medical

Health care

Health care professionals

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

Medical fields and specialties

Obstetrics and gynecology

Physicians and surgeons

Settlements and compromises

Trial and procedure

Women's health

Misconduct

Society

"Patients who are willing to provide further details about their experience could be eligible for additional compensation up to $250,000," Austin's statement reads.

The proposed settlement was "reached with plaintiffs' counsel," Austin said.

Dozens of former and current USC students sued Tyndall and the university in lawsuits that first became public in May, accusing the doctor of sexual misconduct and using inappropriate language.

Some of the women alleged Tyndall conducted pelvic examinations without gloves and made racial and sexual comments during examinations.

Tyndall has denied any wrongdoing. Last July, one of his lawyers said his examinations were for medical purposes and "consistent with the standard of care for such examinations."

On Thursday, a plaintiffs' attorney said 93 additional women had come forward to accuse Tyndall of sexual misconduct in two new lawsuits.

Tyndall was a gynecologist at USC's student health center for nearly 30 years until he was fired in 2017 for inappropriate behavior, according to USC. University officials said the school reached a settlement with the doctor and did not report him to law enforcement or state medical authorities at the time.

The scandal led to the May resignation of school President C.L. Max Nikias. Thousands of students and alumni had signed an online petition demanding he resign.

Austin, a university board member who had served as president and CEO of the Aerospace Corp., was named interim president.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 70°
Clouds will move out by Friday evening, leaving a beautiful night for some high school football. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Overnight, clear skies are expected with lows dropping into the 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events