USC says it's tentatively agreed to $215M settlement over gynecologist misconduct claims

The University of Southern California said Friday it has "reached agreement in principle" on a $215 million class-action settlement after students filed lawsuits accusing former campus gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall of sexually abusing them.
The settlement would provide at least $2,500 to "all class members" -- patients who've received women's health services from Tyndall -- interim USC President Wanda Austin said in a statement released Friday.
"Patients who are willing to provide further details about their experience could be eligible for additional compensation up to $250,000," Austin's statement reads.
The proposed settlement was "reached with plaintiffs' counsel," Austin said.
Dozens of former and current USC students sued Tyndall and the university in lawsuits that first became public in May, accusing the doctor of sexual misconduct and using inappropriate language.
Some of the women alleged Tyndall conducted pelvic examinations without gloves and made racial and sexual comments during examinations.
Tyndall has denied any wrongdoing. Last July, one of his lawyers said his examinations were for medical purposes and "consistent with the standard of care for such examinations."
On Thursday, a plaintiffs' attorney said 93 additional women had come forward to accuse Tyndall of sexual misconduct in two new lawsuits.
Tyndall was a gynecologist at USC's student health center for nearly 30 years until he was fired in 2017 for inappropriate behavior, according to USC. University officials said the school reached a settlement with the doctor and did not report him to law enforcement or state medical authorities at the time.
The scandal led to the May resignation of school President C.L. Max Nikias. Thousands of students and alumni had signed an online petition demanding he resign.
Austin, a university board member who had served as president and CEO of the Aerospace Corp., was named interim president.
