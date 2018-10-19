Clear

URGENT - Throngs of migrants reach Mexico-Guatemala border

(CNN) -- A large group of Honduran migrants from the caravan have reached the Guatemala-Mexico border and...

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 2:54 PM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 2:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- A large group of Honduran migrants from the caravan have reached the Guatemala-Mexico border and are waiting to cross. Many are parents carrying children, who are sweating in the sweltering heat. It's a chaotic scene, with instructions being shouted out through megaphones. Mexican officials have said people seeking asylum will be processed at the border, but it's unclear what will happen once this large group begins to march forward.

Clouds will move out by Friday evening, leaving a beautiful night for some high school football. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Overnight, clear skies are expected with lows dropping into the 40s.
