Clear

Train in India hits crowd celebrating Hindu festival; dozens killed

At least 55 people died and 60 were injured in northern India on Friday night after a train struck people ce...

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 2:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least 55 people died and 60 were injured in northern India on Friday night after a train struck people celebrating a Hindu festival at a railway track, police said.

"The train came and it ran over the people who were there. The people were standing on and near the track," senior local police official Parbhjot Singh told CNN.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Asia

Belief, religion and spirituality

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Hinduism

India

Rail transportation

Religious groups

Society

South Asia

Train accidents

Transportation and warehousing

The incident took place in Amritsar, located in Punjab state, to mark the Hindu festival of Dussehra.

Singh said celebrants were burning an effigy when the train barreled through the crowds.

Deepak Kumar, spokesperson for Indian Railways, which operates the national rail system, confirmed that there was only one train involved in the accident. During fireworks and loud cheering, those standing on and around the tracks apparently did not hear the oncoming train.

Photos and videos of the accident show show bodies lying around the track with mourners hovering over them.

Local officials and law enforcement were trying to determine the extent of the casualties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted prayers and his condolences and said he "asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required" to the victims of the accident.

Indian officials went to the site of the accident to personally oversee rescue operations.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh said on Twitter his government would be giving 500,000 rupees, or five lakhs, to the families of each person who died in the accident. That would amount to $6,805.50 per family.

He tweeted that all offices and schools are closed as the state remains in mourning.

Free treatment at government and private hospitals would also be offered to those injured, said Singh.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 70°
Clouds will move out by Friday evening, leaving a beautiful night for some high school football. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Overnight, clear skies are expected with lows dropping into the 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events