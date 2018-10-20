Clear

Kristin Chenoweth is performing at the Tabernacle Choir's annual Christmas concert

Kristin Chenoweth is bringing some Broadway flair to Christmas this year.The Emmy and Tony award-winn...

Kristin Chenoweth is bringing some Broadway flair to Christmas this year.

The Emmy and Tony award-winning actress and singer is performing with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square for the group's world-famous Christmas concert.

You might know this spectacle as Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. The group recently changed its name to align with the Church of Latter Day Saints' rebranding.

Every year, the choir performs three nights in Salt Lake City's Conference Center in front of more than 60,000 people. Millions of people tune in to the PBS broadcast in December.

The concert is just another prestigious achievement Chenoweth can add to her list.

The actress won an Emmy for her role in "Pushing Daisies," and was nominated for two more for her role in "Glee." She also won a Tony for "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," and starred in the musical "Wicked" as Glinda the Good Witch.


