Death toll from Hurricane Michael rises to 36

At least 36 people have been confirmed dead as a result of Hurricane Michael, according to authorities....

Posted: Oct. 20, 2018 6:12 PM
Updated: Oct. 20, 2018 6:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least 36 people have been confirmed dead as a result of Hurricane Michael, according to authorities.

The number rose Saturday after a local medical examiner confirmed the death of a woman in Bay County, Florida, bringing the death toll in Florida alone to 26.

Authorities did not offer additional details on the death.

Officials in four states -- Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia -- have each confirmed people died as a result of the storm.

The latest death toll comes 20 days after Michael ravaged the Florida Panhandle and wrought havoc in a slew of Southern states that were battered by powerful winds and inundated with floodwater.


