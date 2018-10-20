Death toll from Hurricane Michael rises to 36

At least 36 people have been confirmed dead as a result of Hurricane Michael, according to authorities.

The number rose Saturday after a local medical examiner confirmed the death of a woman in Bay County, Florida, bringing the death toll in Florida alone to 26.

Authorities did not offer additional details on the death.

Officials in four states -- Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia -- have each confirmed people died as a result of the storm.

The latest death toll comes 20 days after Michael ravaged the Florida Panhandle and wrought havoc in a slew of Southern states that were battered by powerful winds and inundated with floodwater.