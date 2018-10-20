Georgia police officer shot and killed in line of duty

A police officer In Gwinnett County, Georgia, was shot and killed in the line of duty on Saturday, according to a spokesman for the department.

Officer Antwan Toney was responding with his partner to a suspicious vehicle call, Sgt. Jake Smith said. Toney was shot at from inside the vehicle as soon as he approached. His partner dragged him away, Smith said.

The suspect's vehicle sped away and crashed not too far from the scene. There were as many as four people inside the car, Smith said. There are no suspects in custody.

Smith said the shooting happened so quickly the officers did not have time to draw their guns.

Gwinnett County is in the metropolitan Atlanta area and has 920,000 residents.