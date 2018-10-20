Clear

URGENT - LA Dodgers down Milwaukee Brewers; Dodgers head to World Series

(CNN) -- It'll be the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox in the World Series, after the Dodgers d...

Posted: Oct. 20, 2018 10:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- It'll be the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox in the World Series, after the Dodgers dispatched the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-1, Saturday night to clinch the National League Championship. Earlier, Boston won the American League Championship by knocking off the defending World Series champion Houston Astros. The World Series opens Tuesday in Boston.

Clear skies and calming winds will lead to ideal frost conditions overnight. While the growing season is likely over in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, will still need to take care of any plants that you do not want to get damaged. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s under clear skies.
