Clear

Powerball winning numbers drawn. Did you win?

A jackpot of roughly $500 million is usually nothing to, as the adults say, sneeze at.But with Mega M...

Posted: Oct. 20, 2018 10:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A jackpot of roughly $500 million is usually nothing to, as the adults say, sneeze at.

But with Mega Millions at a US record $1.6 billion, you could say Powerball's potential payout after Saturday's drawing is just a measly $476 million.

Amusements and gaming

Leisure and lifestyle

Lotteries

The numbers drawn Saturday were 62-16-54-57-69 and the Powerball was 23. If there is a winner, they will get the 13th largest payout in history.

The winner might opt for the cash prize of more than $270 million, from which the federal government will take 25% right away, and more later.

Powerball has climbed since there was a winner in New York on August 11.

In that time 26 people have won $1 million for matching every number but the Powerball.

Each Powerball ticket is $2. The game is played in 44 states, Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Clear skies and calming winds will lead to ideal frost conditions overnight. While the growing season is likely over in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, will still need to take care of any plants that you do not want to get damaged. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s under clear skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events