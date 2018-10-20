Powerball winning numbers drawn. Did you win?

A jackpot of roughly $500 million is usually nothing to, as the adults say, sneeze at.
But with Mega Millions at a US record $1.6 billion, you could say Powerball's potential payout after Saturday's drawing is just a measly $476 million.
Amusements and gaming
Leisure and lifestyle
Lotteries
The numbers drawn Saturday were 62-16-54-57-69 and the Powerball was 23. If there is a winner, they will get the 13th largest payout in history.
The winner might opt for the cash prize of more than $270 million, from which the federal government will take 25% right away, and more later.
Powerball has climbed since there was a winner in New York on August 11.
In that time 26 people have won $1 million for matching every number but the Powerball.
Each Powerball ticket is $2. The game is played in 44 states, Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
