30 injured after floor collapses at apartment clubhouse in Clemson

Thirty people were injured when the floor of an apartment clubhouse collapsed during a party in Clemson, South Carolina, the city's police department said.
A large portion of floor collapsed Sunday morning as attendees danced in unison at the clubhouse of the Woodlands of Clemson apartment complex, Woodlands Property Management President Tal Slann said.
People fell through the collapsed floor into the building's basement, Slann said.
No individuals were trapped during the collapse and it's unclear if anyone suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.
The apartment complex is about three miles northeast of Clemson University.
The clubhouse building where the collapse happened is a common area within the complex. It was built in 2004, Slann said.
