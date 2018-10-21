Clear

At least 22 dead and 171 injured in Taiwan train derailment

At least 22 people have been killed and 171 others injured after a train derailed in Yilan County in northea...

Posted: Oct. 21, 2018 9:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least 22 people have been killed and 171 others injured after a train derailed in Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan, according to an update from the country's transport ministry.

The train was traveling between the cities of Shulin and Taitung when it derailed Sunday on a coastal line reportedly popular with tourists.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Asia

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

East Asia

Rail transportation

Taiwan

Train accidents

Transportation and warehousing

The train was carrying 366 passengers when the accident occurred just before 5 pm local time, the transport ministry said.

All eight train carriages derailed in the incident, with five of these overturning, the ministry said.

A 43-year-old American woman was among those injured, according to the ministry. She has been sent to a local hospital.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 33°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 30°
Clear skies and calming winds will lead to ideal frost conditions overnight. While the growing season is likely over in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, will still need to take care of any plants that you do not want to get damaged. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s under clear skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events