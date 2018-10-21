At least 22 dead and 171 injured in Taiwan train derailment

At least 22 people have been killed and 171 others injured after a train derailed in Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan, according to an update from the country's transport ministry.

The train was traveling between the cities of Shulin and Taitung when it derailed Sunday on a coastal line reportedly popular with tourists.

The train was carrying 366 passengers when the accident occurred just before 5 pm local time, the transport ministry said.

All eight train carriages derailed in the incident, with five of these overturning, the ministry said.

A 43-year-old American woman was among those injured, according to the ministry. She has been sent to a local hospital.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.