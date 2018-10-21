Corker: 'Has to be a punishment' for Saudi journalist's death

Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker said that the US should punish Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman if an investigation concludes he was behind the death of Jamal Khashoggi.

"Obviously, if he's gone forth and murdered this journalist, he's now crossed the line, and there has to be a punishment and a price paid for that," the Senate Foreign Relations chairman said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

Corker said he believed bin Salman directed a Saudi operation where Khashoggi, a journalist who wrote for The Washington Post, was "purposefully murdered" and that he wanted a complete investigation to bear out the facts.

Saudi Arabia admitted Khashoggi died, but claimed his death came in a fistfight with more than a dozen Saudi officials at the country's consulate in Istanbul. The Washington Post said in an article published Saturday that President Donald Trump was still praising bin Salman but acknowledged the changing accounts from the Saudis regarding Khashoggi.

"Their stories are all over the place," Trump said.