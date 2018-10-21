Clear

Corker: 'Has to be a punishment' for Saudi journalist's death

Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker said that the US should punish Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman i...

Posted: Oct. 21, 2018 9:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker said that the US should punish Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman if an investigation concludes he was behind the death of Jamal Khashoggi.

"Obviously, if he's gone forth and murdered this journalist, he's now crossed the line, and there has to be a punishment and a price paid for that," the Senate Foreign Relations chairman said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

Bob Corker

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Jamal Khashoggi

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Misc people

Murder

Political Figures - US

Saudi Arabia

Corker said he believed bin Salman directed a Saudi operation where Khashoggi, a journalist who wrote for The Washington Post, was "purposefully murdered" and that he wanted a complete investigation to bear out the facts.

Saudi Arabia admitted Khashoggi died, but claimed his death came in a fistfight with more than a dozen Saudi officials at the country's consulate in Istanbul. The Washington Post said in an article published Saturday that President Donald Trump was still praising bin Salman but acknowledged the changing accounts from the Saudis regarding Khashoggi.

"Their stories are all over the place," Trump said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 33°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 30°
Clear skies and calming winds will lead to ideal frost conditions overnight. While the growing season is likely over in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, will still need to take care of any plants that you do not want to get damaged. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s under clear skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events