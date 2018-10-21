It's hard to say it any other way: Michael Myers made a killing at the box office this weekend.
Universal's "Halloween," the 11th film in the horror franchise, beat expectations and earned an estimated $77.5 million in North America this weekend. That's the best opening ever for the 40-year-old slasher series.
Arts and entertainment
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Halloween
Holidays and observances
Media industry
Movie and video industry
Movie revenues
Movies
It also marks second biggest debut for a horror film behind last year's "It," which had a $123 million opening.
The sequel, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis, adds to a blockbuster October. Earlier this month "Venom" notched a record setting $80 million, the best October debut on the books.
"Halloween" capitalized on its own brand recognition and the recent popularity of the horror genre to bring in such a big weekend. Films such as "Get Out," "A Quiet Place" and "It" have all surprised Hollywood in recent years with big box office totals.
The slasher film, which is a direct sequel to the 1978 classic, was also a hit with critics as well as audiences. It earned an 80% score on review site Rotten Tomatoes.
The surprising returns for "Halloween" mark another win for Hollywood, which is up 10.6% from the same point last year, according to comScore. This weekend's box office itself was up a whopping 71.7% from the same weekend in 2017.
The rest of the year also looks promising for the film industry. Potential blockbusters such as Warner Bros.' "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," Paramount's "Bumblebee" and Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" are still on the schedule for the rest of the year.
Related Content
- Halloween' grabs one of the biggest horror openings ever
- 'Halloween': Why horror films make a killing at the box office
- Halloween Fast Facts
- Is California horror house society's fault?
- Trump: North Korea horror stories are gone
- Donald Trump's biggest fear
- Revealing your biggest fears
- Is the CrossFit Open the biggest sporting competition on Earth?
- 'Avengers: Infinity War' assembles biggest box office opening ever
- Fallout from 'house of horrors' stains California city