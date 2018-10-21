Clear

Halloween' grabs one of the biggest horror openings ever

It's hard to say it any other way: Michael Myers made a killing at the box office this weekend.Univer...

Posted: Oct. 21, 2018 11:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's hard to say it any other way: Michael Myers made a killing at the box office this weekend.

Universal's "Halloween," the 11th film in the horror franchise, beat expectations and earned an estimated $77.5 million in North America this weekend. That's the best opening ever for the 40-year-old slasher series.

Arts and entertainment

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Halloween

Holidays and observances

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Movie revenues

Movies

It also marks second biggest debut for a horror film behind last year's "It," which had a $123 million opening.

The sequel, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis, adds to a blockbuster October. Earlier this month "Venom" notched a record setting $80 million, the best October debut on the books.

"Halloween" capitalized on its own brand recognition and the recent popularity of the horror genre to bring in such a big weekend. Films such as "Get Out," "A Quiet Place" and "It" have all surprised Hollywood in recent years with big box office totals.

The slasher film, which is a direct sequel to the 1978 classic, was also a hit with critics as well as audiences. It earned an 80% score on review site Rotten Tomatoes.

The surprising returns for "Halloween" mark another win for Hollywood, which is up 10.6% from the same point last year, according to comScore. This weekend's box office itself was up a whopping 71.7% from the same weekend in 2017.

The rest of the year also looks promising for the film industry. Potential blockbusters such as Warner Bros.' "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," Paramount's "Bumblebee" and Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" are still on the schedule for the rest of the year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Clear skies and calming winds will lead to ideal frost conditions overnight. While the growing season is likely over in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, will still need to take care of any plants that you do not want to get damaged. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s under clear skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events