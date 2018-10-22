Gorbachev slams Trump's nuclear arms treaty plans as 'unacceptable'

Former leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev has criticized President Donald Trump's plan to pull the United States from a Cold War-era nuclear arms treaty as "unacceptable" and "irresponsible," Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Trump made the announcement on Saturday, accusing Russia of repeatedly breaking the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which Gorbachev signed in 1987 with then-US President Ronald Reagan.

The signing was seen as a watershed moment during the final days of the Cold War that has helped eliminate thousands of land-based missiles from the US and Russia. Trump's plans have raised concerns of a renewed or intensified arms race between the two countries.

"I think this is unacceptable," RIA Novosti quoted Gorbachev as saying. "It was a great victory that we managed to get as far as making decisions enshrined in these ... treaties that got rid of nuclear weapons and warheads."

Trump, who has withdrawn the US from several international accords, made the announcement ahead of US national security adviser John Bolton's visit to Moscow. Bolton met with his counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, on Monday.

Gorbachev also called on Moscow and Washington to try and reach an agreement while Bolton is in the country.

"I don't know whether they will succeed or not, but I think it's not too late yet," he said, adding that Trump's decision was "very irresponsible."

The treaty saw thousands of missiles with ranges between 300 and 3,400 miles destroyed, and banned the development and testing of such weapons.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday: "We categorically disagree that Russia violates the INF treaty. Russia is and has been devoted to the clauses of the agreement, and we think the intention of the US to withdraw is, of course, concerning because such steps, if taken, can make the world a more dangerous place."

He added that it was the United States that "dilutes" the agreement by deploying anti-missile systems that can also be used to launch short or medium-range missiles.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he had not seen Trump's decision come through official channels.

"Right now, it's not very productive to read the tea leaves. We will wait for official explanations from our American colleagues," he told RIA Novosti.

US and NATO officials have long criticized Russia for testing a cruise missile, in what they have said is a violation of the treaty.

"Russia has violated the agreement. They've been violating it for many years," Trump told reporters on Saturday before boarding Air Force One to leave Nevada following a campaign rally.

"We're the ones that have stayed in the agreement, and we've honored the agreement. Russia has not, unfortunately, honored the agreement," Trump continued.

Withdrawing from the treaty would allow the US to develop a missile similar to the one that Russia has tested. Conversely, the announcement could also allow Russia to blame the United States for the treaty's demise.

Trump also cited China's missile arsenal as a reason for ditching the accord.

Suggestions of a new arms race between the US and Russia have been brewing over the past two years, since Russia deployed a cruise missile in what US officials said was an INF treaty violation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in March used a concept video of unlimited range nuclear warheads apparently raining down on Florida to tout his country's new firepower. Moscow also threatened to shoot down US missiles in Syria, and Trump responded on Twitter with threats of "nice and new and 'smart!'" US missiles.