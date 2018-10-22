Weekend in Sport: Reid and Jenkins clash over NFL protest, Mauro Icardi lights up Milan derby

Eric Reid and Malcolm Jenkins clash ... Mauro Icardi nets last-gasp winner in Milan derby ... Kyle Edmund wins emotional maiden title ... LeBron James acts as peacemaker. Here's your Monday sporting recap.

Battle boils over

The on-going anthem-protest battle between Eric Reid and Malcolm Jenkins intensified when their sides met in the NFL at the weekend.

Reid, of the Carolina Panthers, and Jenkins, of the Philadelphia Eagles, had to be separated after the pair almost came to blows ahead of the coin toss.

Reid had previously criticized Jenkins after he stopped protesting the national anthem, following the NFL's announcement that it would donate $100 million to causes related to social inequality.

The Panthers' man took it up again in a heated exchange with Jenkins during the warm up in Philadelphia, before storming onto the field to confront his fellow safety as the players were being welcomed.

Reid, who has continued to support Colin Kaepernick after signing for the Panthers at the beginning of the season, continued the feud after the game.

He labeled Jenkins a "sellout" and a "neo-colonialist" when speaking to reporters in the locker room. Kaepernick later tweeted his support for Reid.

For his part, Jenkins told reporters: "I would never get up here and say anything bad about somebody who I know whose intentions were real about helping the community, especially another black man.

"I respect him, I'm glad he has a job, I'm glad he's back in the league, I'll leave it like that."

Icardi lights up Milan derby

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi scored a last-gasp winner as his side beat city rivals AC Milan in one of football's fiercest derbies.

The Argentine headed in Matias Vecino's cross in injury-time to clinch victory at the San Siro.

As good as Vecino's cross was, Gianluigi Donnarumma will take a portion of the blame. The young keeper misjudged the flight of the ball, presenting Icardi with an open net.

"Derbies have to be won, we've been saying it all week," Icardi told Sky Sports Italia.

"We had chances, hit the woodwork, had a goal disallowed, so we deserved to win it for what we created over the 90 minutes.

"Winning it like this at the 92nd minute, that makes it even more enjoyable."

The victory sent Inter third in Serie A. AC Milan moved down to 12th.

Edmund's tears of joy

Great Britain's Kyle Edmund won his maiden ATP title by beating Gael Monfils at the European Open in Antwerp.

The 23-year-old was in tears after clinching the title 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-4).

"Couldn't be happier right now! My first ATP Tour Title," Edmund said on Twitter. "Massive thanks to my team here and back home. Couldn't of done it without you guys."

This was just the second final of Edmund's career but he showed impressive composure after losing the first set in just 31 minutes.

LeBron James turns peacemaker

LeBron James suffered a successive defeat for his new side LA Lakers after it lost 124-115 to the Houston Rockets Saturday.

However, the game at the Staples Center will be remembered for ugly scenes which broke out between both sets of players.

Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram, from the Lakers, and Chris Paul, of the Rockets, were all ejected from the court after punches were thrown.

The melee appeared to start after Ingram pushed Rockets guard James Harden after a foul.

It left four-time MVP James acting as a peacemaker during his home debut for the Lakers.

Losing start for Henry

Thierry Henry lost his first game in charge of French side Monaco courtesy of an awful goalkeeper error.

Henry replaced Leonardo Jardim last week after Monaco's poor start to the season, but his new side fell 2-1 away to Strasbourg.

The home side capitalized on a howler from Monaco keeper Seydou Sy, who somehow parried a routine save into his own net.

Henry then lost Radamel Falcao to injury before his side was reduced to 10 men -- Samuel Grandsir was shown a straight red card for a dangerously high foot.

Monaco is now second from bottom of France's Ligue 1.

"It wasn't easy," Henry said after the game. "We tried to put something in place which worked at the beginning, and then we conceded that goal that I don't need to describe. Human error, I don't want to wipe the floor with anyone.

"But I want to keep positive despite the negatives."