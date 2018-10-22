Clear

China mining accident: 18 trapped in tunnel

More than 170 rescue workers are trying to free 18 coal miners trapped in a tunnel in China's eastern Shando...

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 8:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

More than 170 rescue workers are trying to free 18 coal miners trapped in a tunnel in China's eastern Shandong province, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The miners were trapped after a rock burst at the Longyun Coal Mining Company in Yuncheng County at around 11 p.m. (10 a.m EST) on Saturday.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Bridges and tunnels

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Industrial accidents

Mining accidents

Mining and minerals

Transportation and warehousing

Transportation infrastructure

Asia

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

The incident destroyed part of a water drainage tunnel in the coal mine, killing two and trapping another 20 workers, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Authorities say one miner was rescued Monday.

Rock burst accidents are often caused by fractures in rocks due to mining.

This story is developing -- more updates to come.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 47°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 47°
Cameron
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 47°
Fairfax
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
After waking up to chilly temperatures over the weekend, we are waking up to clear skies and temperatures into the middle to upper 40s. Monday will be a nice day to start off the new workweek with lots of sunshine. Southwest winds will allow highs to be a few degrees above average in the middle to upper 60s. A weak cold front will move through the area tonight but do not expect any rain with this and barely any clouds.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events