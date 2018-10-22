Clear

Elon Musk sets a date for underground test track

Elon Musk's underground transport system could be a reality as early as December.Two miles of test tr...

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 10:40 AM
Updated: Oct. 22, 2018 10:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Elon Musk's underground transport system could be a reality as early as December.

Two miles of test track, at least.

Bridges and tunnels

Business and industry sectors

Business figures

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Elon Musk

Technology

Tesla Inc

Transportation and warehousing

Transportation infrastructure

Transportation technology

Musk said on Twitter Sunday that the tunnel being dug to test the Loop, his traffic beating vehicle transport idea, will be complete on December 10. Once it's ready, Musk is throwing a party.

He announced an opening event that night and free rides for the public starting the next day.

The tech entrepreneur has been touting the benefits of tube transport for a number of years. In 2016 he launched The Boring Company to dig tunnels under Los Angeles, with the intention of installing a network of electric "sleds" that could move vehicles at speeds of up to 125 mph.

The tunnels could also accommodate Hyperloop pods, the train cars designed to travel in vacuum sealed tubes and shuttle people and materials between cities at speeds as high as 600 mph.

He penned a white paper in 2013 called Hyperloop Alpha that hyped the technology. He predicted that a vacuum tube train system could move people and material at at more than 600 mph.

While Musk was one of the early advocates of concept of a Hyperloop, several companies and universities are working on their own versions, including Virgin Hyperloop One, which has Richard Branson as its chairman and an investment from Virgin Group.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
After waking up to chilly temperatures over the weekend, we are waking up to clear skies and temperatures into the middle to upper 40s. Monday will be a nice day to start off the new workweek with lots of sunshine. Southwest winds will allow highs to be a few degrees above average in the middle to upper 60s. A weak cold front will move through the area tonight but do not expect any rain with this and barely any clouds.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events