Pelosi: We could win the House with women

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Monday that she is "pretty comfortable" she will be speaker again if Democrats win the House in November.

"It is up to them to make that decision, but I feel pretty comfortable where I am," the California Democrat told CNN's Dana Bash at CITIZEN by CNN.

A number of Democrats running in 2018, looking to curb Republican attacks tying them to Pelosi, have pledged not to vote for her for speaker if they win their House seats, leading some in Washington to believe Pelosi could help deliver the House to Democrats and lose her leadership position.

Pelosi went on to list why she deserves to be speaker again after saying she is not usually comfortable with self-promotion.

"I am a great legislator," she said. "And one reason I am is because I recognize the contributions of others, our committee chairs and all the rest."

She added: "I am also politically astute. I took them to a victory in 2006, I know how to do this."

Pelosi declined to say whether she would only serve as speaker for a short term, something she suggested in an interview earlier this month.

"I am not going to make myself a lame duck. I wouldn't advise that, my sisters," she said, looking at women in the audience.

She added: "I think that I have a special understanding, institutional memory, knowledge of the substance, knowledge of the legislative process that holds me in good stead for now. We will see what happens in the Presidential coming up."