Trump stops in Houston to rally for 'Beautiful Ted' Cruz, his onetime rival

What a difference two years makes. President Donald Trump will call on his supporters at a rally Monday night in Houston to turn out for his onetime nemesis, Sen. Ted Cruz -- instead of whipping that same base of support into a frenzy against "Lyin' Ted."

And he's given the senator from Texas a pair of much kinder monikers.

"To me, he's not Lyin' Ted anymore. He's Beautiful Ted. He's Texas -- I call him Texas Ted," Trump said as he left the White House en route to Houston earlier Monday.

"No, Ted Cruz and I had a very, very nasty and tough campaign. It was a very competitive -- it was a very tough campaign. Once it ended and we got together -- and, by the way, very late into the campaign we lasted. People were shocked. I said, 'Don't worry, it's only a question of time,' " Trump said.

Just 15 days before the midterm elections -- to the dismay of some Republicans in tighter races -- Trump is stumping in this solidly red state to help ensure Cruz fends off a challenge from Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke, whose energized campaign has unnerved some Republicans.

Trump's Texas rally is just the latest stop in the President's blitz of campaign appearances leading up to the midterm elections November 6, coming on the heels of a swing through Western states late last week.

After Texas, Trump will rally supporters in Wisconsin and North Carolina and then round out the week in Illinois.

The rally comes as Trump continues to grapple with one of the most consequential diplomatic crises of his presidency, the fallout from the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed by Saudi agents in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.

Saudi Arabia admitted for the first time on Friday that Saudi officials had killed Khashoggi, but claimed it was an accidental death resulting from a fistfight -- an explanation at odds with the Turkish government's account and other key facts.

Trump has turned away from that issue during rallies, instead focusing on his accomplishments as President and warning his supporters that Democratic gains in Congress would spell disaster for the country.

Trump has also talked about illegal immigration at recent rallies, seizing on a caravan of several thousand migrants working its way from Central America toward the US border.