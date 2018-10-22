CIA Director Gina Haspel is traveling to Turkey to address the investigation into the death of Jamal Khashoggi, according to a source familiar with her plans.
The CIA did not respond to requests for comment.
Reuters was first to report this story.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Related Content
- CIA Director Gina Haspel traveling to Turkey for Khashoggi investigation, source says
- Controversial nominee Gina Haspel confirmed as first female CIA director
- URGENT - Gina Haspel confirmed as first female CIA director
- Gina Haspel sought to withdraw nomination to be CIA director
- CIA paints a fuller picture of director nominee Gina Haspel's biography
- How Gina Haspel is trying to overcome her past to become the next CIA director
- Progressive outrage about Gina Haspel is unfair
- Feinstein says she's 'very wary' of Haspel as CIA director
- Ella podría ser la primera mujer en dirigir la CIA: ¿quién es Gina Haspel?
- Gina Haspel's CIA nomination prompts major correction from national news outlets
Scroll for more content...