CIA Director Gina Haspel traveling to Turkey for Khashoggi investigation, source says

CIA Director Gina Haspel is traveling to Turkey to address the investigation into the death of Jamal Khashog...

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 6:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

CIA Director Gina Haspel is traveling to Turkey to address the investigation into the death of Jamal Khashoggi, according to a source familiar with her plans.

The CIA did not respond to requests for comment.

Reuters was first to report this story.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

A great start to the work week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A weak cold front will move through the area tonight but do not expect any rain with this and barely any clouds.
