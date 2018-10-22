Twitter bans more InfoWars accounts

Twitter on Monday removed more than a dozen accounts affiliated with the fringe right-wing media organization InfoWars, a company spokesperson told CNN.

The spokesperson said the company permanently suspended 18 accounts, in part, for attempting to help InfoWars and its founder, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, circumvent the ban Twitter placed on them in September by posting material related to the media organization. The Twitter spokesperson added to CNN that the 18 suspensions came after "numerous violations and warnings."

Companies Twitter Alex Jones Misc people

Jones and InfoWars were permanently suspended from Twitter after multiple posts were found to violate the company's abusive behavior policy. When Twitter suspended Jones and InfoWars, the company said accounts that attempted to help Jones and InfoWars get around the ban would also be removed.

In addition to the 18 accounts suspended on Monday, the Twitter spokesperson said the company had previously suspended five other accounts that tried to help Jones and InfoWars get around the ban.

The suspensions came just days after The Daily Beast reported accounts affiliated with InfoWars were continuing to disseminate its content.

An InfoWars spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.