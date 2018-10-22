Clear
South Carlina deputy dies three weeks being injured in a standoff

(CNN) -- A South Carolina sheriff's deputy died Monday, nearly three weeks after she was injured in a sta...

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 9:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- A South Carolina sheriff's deputy died Monday, nearly three weeks after she was injured in a standoff, the Florence County Sheriff's Office said. Deputy Farrah Turner was one of seven officers who were shot when authorities tried to serve a search warrant on October 3. Turner is the second officer to die from the standoff. Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was killed in the shooting.

