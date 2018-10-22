A South Carolina sheriff's deputy died Monday, nearly three weeks after she was injured in a standoff, the Florence County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputy Farrah Turner was one of seven officers who were shot when authorities tried to serve a search warrant on October 3. Authorities said 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins opened fire on the officers.
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal law
Criminal offenses
Law and legal system
Law enforcement
North America
Policing and police forces
Search and seizure
Shootings
South Carolina
Southeastern United States
The Americas
United States
"Farrah was the ultimate professional, excelling at everything she did," Sheriff Kenney Boone said in a press release. "She dedicated her life to serving the victims of the worst crimes imaginable. Please pray for Farrah's family, our FCSO family and for our community as we mourn her loss."
Turner is the second officer to die from injuries suffered in the standoff. Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was killed in the shooting.
Hopkins was charged with murder after the shooting.
Three Florence County sheriff's deputies went to Hopkins' house to interview his adopted son, 28-year-old Seth Hopkins, as part of an investigation into criminal sexual assault, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, whose office is conducting the investigation. The deputies also had a search warrant, Lott said.
Related Content
- South Carolina deputy dies nearly three weeks after being injured in a standoff
- South Carlina deputy dies three weeks being injured in a standoff
- Trump endorses South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
- URGENT - F-35B jet crashes in South Carolina
- F-35B jet crashes in South Carolina
- South Carolina officer dies day after he and 3 others were shot
- 43-year-old gorilla dies at North Carolina Zoo
- Error in South Carolina lottery game brings highs, then lows
- South Carolina electric customers to get $1,000 refund
- A clown is running for Congress in South Carolina