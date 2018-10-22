Clear
South Carolina deputy dies nearly three weeks after being injured in a standoff

A South Carolina sheriff's deputy died Monday, nearly three weeks after she was injured in a standoff, the F...

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 10:55 PM
Updated: Oct. 22, 2018 10:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A South Carolina sheriff's deputy died Monday, nearly three weeks after she was injured in a standoff, the Florence County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputy Farrah Turner was one of seven officers who were shot when authorities tried to serve a search warrant on October 3. Authorities said 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins opened fire on the officers.

"Farrah was the ultimate professional, excelling at everything she did," Sheriff Kenney Boone said in a press release. "She dedicated her life to serving the victims of the worst crimes imaginable. Please pray for Farrah's family, our FCSO family and for our community as we mourn her loss."

Turner is the second officer to die from injuries suffered in the standoff. Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was killed in the shooting.

Hopkins was charged with murder after the shooting.

Three Florence County sheriff's deputies went to Hopkins' house to interview his adopted son, 28-year-old Seth Hopkins, as part of an investigation into criminal sexual assault, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, whose office is conducting the investigation. The deputies also had a search warrant, Lott said.

