Explosive device found near home of billionaire investor George Soros

A suspicious package targeting billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros was rendered safe in Bedford, New York Monday, a law enforcement source tells CNN.
The Bedford Police say they received a call reporting a suspicious package found in a mailbox. The package appeared to be an explosive device, police said.
An employee had opened the parcel. The employee placed the package in a wooded area and called the Bedford Police, according to a press release.
The package did not detonate on its own, the law enforcement source said.
The case has been turned over to the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.
