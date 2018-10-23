Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Mayor: Bio-diesel plant application withdrawn Full Story

Explosive device found near George Soros' home

A suspicious package targeting billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros was rendered safe in Bedford, New York, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 12:29 AM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 12:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A suspicious package targeting billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros was rendered safe in Bedford, New York Monday, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

The Bedford Police say they received a call reporting a suspicious package found in a mailbox. The package appeared to be an explosive device, police said.

An employee had opened the parcel. The employee placed the package in a wooded area and called the Bedford Police, according to a press release.

The package did not detonate on its own, the law enforcement source said.

The case has been turned over to the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Cameron
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Fairfax
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
A great start to the work week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A weak cold front will move through the area tonight but do not expect any rain with this and barely any clouds.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events