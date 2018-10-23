Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Mayor: Bio-diesel plant application withdrawn Full Story

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's California office vandalized

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's office in California was vandalized and equipment was stolen Monday e...

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 7:29 AM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 7:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's office in California was vandalized and equipment was stolen Monday evening, the Republican congressman said.

In a post on his Instagram account, McCarthy published pictures of the two men he claims "threw a boulder" through the window of his Bakersfield office and a picture of the resulting damage.

California

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Kevin McCarthy

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Property crimes

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

US Congress

US House of Representatives

Vandalism

"Does anyone know these two guys? They threw a boulder thru our office window and took office equipment," McCarthy wrote Monday.

CNN has reached out to McCarthy's office and the Bakersfield Police Department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
A weak cold front has passed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, ushering in some cooler air. Tuesday will be another dry day with sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s as our winds switch up from the northeast. Highs will then cool down to be in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events