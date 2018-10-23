House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's California office vandalized

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's office in California was vandalized and equipment was stolen Monday evening, the Republican congressman said.

In a post on his Instagram account, McCarthy published pictures of the two men he claims "threw a boulder" through the window of his Bakersfield office and a picture of the resulting damage.

"Does anyone know these two guys? They threw a boulder thru our office window and took office equipment," McCarthy wrote Monday.

CNN has reached out to McCarthy's office and the Bakersfield Police Department.