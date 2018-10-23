Fernando Alonso blasts fellow F1 drivers for racing like they're in 'rental cars'

With just three races of his Formula One career remaining, Fernando Alonso is determined to make the most of the short time he has left on the track.

Which is why the two-time world champion was left particularly angry after his US Grand Prix was ended prematurely after just one lap.

As Lance Stroll tried to pass Alonso on turn four, the pair collided and left the Spaniard's McLaren with irreparable damage, forcing him to abandon the race.

Stroll recovered to finish the race but crossed the line in 16th -- and last -- place.

"[There] was a lot of action into Turn 4, which is normally a corner where there should not be too much action," Alonso told reporters.

"Three cars, I think, went into the corner together and the result was well-known -- one of the guys will end up in the wall, and it was me.

"It's a misjudging of distances and speed which is quite strange to see," he continued. "It's always the same story, it just keeps happening.

"At the start, people are trying to bump everyone else, the same as when you have a rental car. No-one does it on purpose, but today they played bowling with my car again, like they did in Spa."

Alonso was referring to the spectacular crash on the opening corner at the Belgian Grand Prix, in which his car was shunted onto and over the top of Charles Leclerc's Sauber.

Stroll was given two points on his super license for his part in Sunday's crash -- and a driver through penalty -- taking his total tally to seven points and five away from a race ban.

Any driver automatically receives a one-race ban should they accumulate 12 points in a 12-month period.

However, the Canadian defended his part in the crash, labeling the coming together a "racing incident."

"I saw a gap and went for it, but I don't think he really saw me and turned in," Stroll explained. "After that, my race was finished as I got the drive through and that was that.

"I haven't seen the footage, but I think it was a racing incident. I am just disappointed about the result."

After Sunday's race, Alonso criticized the standard of drivers in F1, labeling them "amateurs" and claiming the level is lower than that in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), where he drives for Toyota.

"I'm not upset, just disappointed because I am nine days here in the US to do a race and I do 600 meters of the race and they push you off,'' Alonso said.

"So that is the way it is, a little bit unlucky. But it is more a problem for the FIA if they keep allowing this type of driving," he added, referring to the body that oversees F1.

"I say because I drive in other series with amateur drivers and ... there never is a problem. So, there are more amateurs here than in other series.

"The level is lower. I race in other series, in WEC, and they are very aggressive as well and we have three different categories there, some amateur drivers, and no one crashes into each other. It is another mentality.''