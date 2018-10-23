Who's at Saudi Arabia's 'Davos in the desert' and who's staying away

Saudi Arabia's investment conference, also known as "Davos in the desert," drew thousands of executives, investors and officials on Tuesday despite an exodus of the biggest names following the death of Jamal Khashoggi.

Dozens of top business leaders and government officials from around the world pulled out of the Future Investment Initiative as questions mounted over the Saudi government's role in the killing of Khashoggi, a journalist who disappeared after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Business executives Labor and employment Workers and professionals Business, economy and trade Conferences and conventions Deserts Economy and economic indicators Environment and natural resources Landforms and ecosystems World Economic Forum Continents and regions Middle East Middle East and North Africa Saudi Arabia

But many others have chosen to stick with the event, despite the uproar.

Here's a guide to who is still attending, based on the latest information available from conference organizers and companies.

The attendees

International executives:

Total CEO Patrick Pouyanné

PepsiCo Vice Chairman Mehmood Khan

Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli

Moelis & Co CEO Ken Moelis

Schlumberger CEO Paal Kibsgaard

SoftBank Investment Advisers managing partner Saleh Romeih

Singapore Exchange CEO Boon Chye Loh

Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev

VTB Bank President Andrey Kostin

Trafigura CEO Jeremy Weir

Bunge CEO Soren Schroder

Ferretti CEO Alberto Galassi

Investec Co-CEO John Green

HSBC Global Banking & Markets CEO Samir Assaf

EDF Senior Executive Vice President Marianne Laigneau

McKinsey & Co senior partner Hans-Martin Stockmeier

Bain & Co partner Norbert Hueltenschmidt

BOC International CEO Tong Li

Six Flags president of international development David McKillips

Mecasa Advisors Europe CEO Adnan Hassan

Tus-Holdings CEO Wang Jiwu

Regional executives:

DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem

Mubadala CEO Khaldoon Al Mubarak

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company CEO & UAE Minister of State Sultan bin Ahmed Sultan Al Jaber

Politicians and other public figures:

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

Bahrain Economic Development Board Chief Executive Khalid Al Rumaihi

The dropouts

International executives

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon

HSBC CEO John Flint

Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam

Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters

BNP Paribas chairman Jean Lemierre

Societe Generale CEO Frederic Oudea

Goldman Sachs partner Dina Powell

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman

BackRock CEO Larry Fink

Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser

Ford chairman Bill Ford

EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Levy

Thales CEO Patrice Caine

Glencore CEO Tony Hayward

London Stock Exchange CEO David Schwimmer

Google Cloud CEO Diane Greene

Viacom CEO Bob Bakish

Politicians and public figures: