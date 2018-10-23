Clear

Rosie O'Donnell announces engagement

Rosie O'Donnell is getting married, a representative for the actress confirmed Tuesday to CNN....

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 11:06 AM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 11:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rosie O'Donnell is getting married, a representative for the actress confirmed Tuesday to CNN.

O'Donnell publicly announced her engagement to her girlfriend, Elizabeth Rooney, on Monday evening in an interview with People Magazine.

Celebrities

Rosie O'Donnell

The wedding is "a long time in the future," O'Donnell said. "We both decided that that would be best."

RELATED: Trump foe Rosie O'Donnell predicts big November turnout

The couple have been dating long distance since they began their relationship last year.

Rooney took to Instagram Monday night to post a photo of her engagement ring with the caption, "Y E S," alongside heart and ring emoji.

"She lives in Boston now, and I live here in New York. It's been a long-distance thing. It's been great," O'Donnell said, adding, "I think she's a wonderful woman."

O'Donnell most previously was married to Michelle Rounds, who died last year. O'Donnell has five children, Parker, 23, Blake, 18, Vivienne, 15, Chelsea, 21, and Dakota, 5.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
A weak cold front has passed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, ushering in some cooler air. Tuesday will be another dry day with sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s as our winds switch up from the northeast. Highs will then cool down to be in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events