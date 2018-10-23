Co-working space for women The Wing debuts babysitting program

The Wing, a network of women-focused clubs and coworking communities, is expanding its member offerings.

The company announced on Tuesday The Little Wing, an on-site babysitting and children's program for members. As members stop by for work, meetings, events or meals, they'll be able to drop off children for two-hour babysitting sessions or group kids' classes, including art and music courses.

The first Little Wing will open in December inside The Wing's SoHo Manhattan location, which is expanding its real estate footprint to make room for the new initiative.

The new space will host free events and workshops for members related to parenting, including family planning and effective sleep and toilet training. On the weekends, The Little Wing will be available for "open play" time.

A major challenge for working parents is lack of flexible schedules and affordable childcare. The Wing expects the cost of its childcare services to be competitive or cheaper than similar services.

The two-year-old startup has five open coworking spaces and about 6,000 members.

Audrey Gelman — cofounder and CEO of The Wing — had the help of her own mother in crafting the vision and programming for The Little Wing. Gelman's mom is Lisa Spiegel, a director of Soho Parenting in New York City who helped advise The Wing's expansion into childcare along with other experts in the field.

According to The Wing cofounder and COO Lauren Kassan, a new mom herself, about 20% of the startup's current members are mothers. Kassan said she hopes The Wing can help "play a small part in creating more balance [for moms] and making it easier for women to work and live their lives."

The Little Wing will take up residences in its other sites, including in Los Angeles, at a later date.