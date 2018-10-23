Clear

URGENT - Justice O'Connor announces she has been diagnosed with dementia, 'probably Alzheimer's'

(CNN) -- Retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor revealed in a letter on Tuesday that she has been diagnosed ...

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 11:06 AM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 11:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor revealed in a letter on Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with the "beginning stages of dementia, probably Alzheimer's disease." "I will continue living in Phoenix, Arizona surrounded by dear friends and family," she wrote and added, "While the final chapter of my life with dementia may be trying, nothing has diminished my gratitude and deep appreciation for the countless blessings of my life." O'Connor, 88, was nominated to the bench by President Ronald Reagan as the first female Supreme Court justice of the United States in 1981. She retired from the bench in 2006, in part to care for her husband, who was ailing from Alzheimer's.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
A weak cold front has passed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, ushering in some cooler air. Tuesday will be another dry day with sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s as our winds switch up from the northeast. Highs will then cool down to be in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events