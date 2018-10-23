Clear

Little boy becomes Ghostbuster for a day

A little boy's dream of becoming a Ghostbuster and fighting off ghouls has become a reality, thanks to Make-a-Wish Northeastern California and Northern Nevada.

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 12:06 PM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 12:25 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 5-year-old boy's dream of becoming a Ghostbuster and fighting off ghouls became a reality Monday.

London Green spent the day saving the city of Sacramento from spooks thanks to Make-A-Wish Northeastern California and Northern Nevada.

Born with a congenital heart defect, London has undergone four open heart surgeries. His love of the "Ghostbusters" movies, especially the original, have kept him going, CNN affiliate KCRA reported.

"Last year was pretty rough. My wife and my son spent 121 days in the hospital last year, and then January 1 they got out of the hospital," London's father, Stuart Green, told KCRA. "So this year has just been amazing."

On Monday, London donned full Ghostbusters gear -- including a proton pack -- and joined the Sacramento Ghostbusters, a charity cosplay group, for a day of capturing ghouls.

He investigated ghost activity at the California State Railroad Museum and Eagle Theatre and snapped up supernatural creatures at Waterfront Park. London even rode around in style in a Ghostbusters mobile as the group made its way to each location.

At the end of the journey, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinburg gave London a key to the city.

"It's just amazing seeing people come together and do something for someone that they don't even know," Green told CNN affiliate KCRA.

