Clear

US stealth bomber forced to make emergency landing

A US Air Force B-2 stealth bomber safely landed at Colorado Springs Airport Tuesday morning after suffering ...

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 12:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A US Air Force B-2 stealth bomber safely landed at Colorado Springs Airport Tuesday morning after suffering an in-flight emergency, a spokesperson with the 21st Space Wing at Peterson Air Force Base confirmed to CNN.

The $1.2 billion aircraft was en route to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. Two pilots were on board and both aviators were unharmed, and the exact cause of the in-flight emergency is under investigation, according to the Air Force.

Air transportation

Aircraft

Armed forces

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Military

Military aircraft

Transportation and warehousing

US Air Force

US Department of Defense

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Air transportation safety

Aircraft accidents

Safety issues and practices

Travel and tourism

Travel safety and security

"Our aviators are extremely skilled; they're trained to handle a wide variety of in-flight emergencies in one of the world's most advanced aircraft and they perfectly demonstrated that today," said Brig. Gen. John J. Nichols, 509th Bomb Wing Commander.

The incident was first reported by KOAA News, a CNN affiliate.

The aircraft is based at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri and is assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing.

B-2 bombers are manned by a two-person crew and are capable of delivering a 40,000-pound payload, including nuclear bombs, according to the US Air Force, which maintains 20 aircraft in its fleet of stealth bombers.

According to the B-2's primary contractor Northrop Grumman, the B-2 can fly 6,000 nautical miles before it needs to be refueled.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
A weak cold front has passed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, ushering in some cooler air. Tuesday will be another dry day with sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s as our winds switch up from the northeast. Highs will then cool down to be in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events