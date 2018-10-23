Mariah Carey headed to 'The Voice'

Mariah Carey is headed back to TV, and this time it's as an adviser on season 15 of NBC's "The Voice."
Carey made the announcement on her Instagram account Tuesday.
Celebrities
Mariah Carey
She released a promotional photo of herself from the show with the caption, "It's a MOMENT. I'm advising for the @NBCTheVoice Knockouts starting Monday 8/7c."
Carey will be an adviser on Jennifer Hudson's team during this season's knockout rounds.
"The sessions with the contestants, some of them have completely blown me away," Carey said after the news was revealed on NBC's "Today" show. "It's like a humbling experience to be around all the raw talent."
Carey will mentor the 32 remaining contestants from coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Hudson and Blake Shelton. Previous advisers include Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.
Carey's upcoming gig comes five years after she was a judge on "American Idol."
You can see Carey, starting at 8 p.m. ET Monday.
