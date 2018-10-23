Clear

Border Patrol says record number of crossings in September

September saw the highest number on record for family members crossing the US-Mexico border in a single mont...

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 2:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

September saw the highest number on record for family members crossing the US-Mexico border in a single month, the Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday.

The figure could help fuel President Donald Trump's calls for stricter immigration policies, a key issue he has been citing on the campaign trail in the closing weeks of the midterm election season.

According to figures released by Border Patrol as part of its annual end of fiscal year numbers, 16,658 family members were apprehended crossing the border.

The numbers were close during the 2014 unaccompanied minor crisis, when there were 16,330 apprehensions in June that year, and also close to numbers in December 2017, when 16,139 family members were apprehended on the border.


