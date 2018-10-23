Clear

Sen. Jeff Flake: 'I don't know if I believed' Kavanaugh or Ford

Sen. Jeff Flake said Tuesday that he's still not sure if he believes Christine Blasey Ford's accusation of s...

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 5:29 PM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 5:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sen. Jeff Flake said Tuesday that he's still not sure if he believes Christine Blasey Ford's accusation of sexual assault against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh -- and he's not sure he believes Kavanaugh's denials either.

"If the mere allegation with no corroboration is sufficient to disqualify someone, we've entered a new phase that we probably don't want to enter," the Arizona Republican said Tuesday on ABC's "The View."

Brett Kavanaugh

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Jeff Flake

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Congress

US federal court system

US federal government

US Senate

US Supreme Court

Christine Blasey Ford

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Misc people

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual misconduct

Society

"So you didn't believe her?" asked "The View's" Sunny Hostin, referring to Ford, a California professor who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both in high school. Kavanaugh vehemently denied the claim.

"No, I don't know. I don't know," Flake said. "I don't know if I believed him either."

Flake eventually voted to confirm Kavanaugh.

On September 27, Ford and Kavanaugh testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, of which Flake is a member.

"She was very compelling," Flake said. "He was very persuasive. I don't know. I don't know. I wish I had the certitude that some of my colleagues expressed."

"But I said on the (Senate) floor before that hearing we're likely to leave the hearing with as much doubt as certainty," Flake continued, "and that's, that's how I felt afterwards."

After the hearing, Flake called for a delay in the confirmation process and for the FBI to conduct a supplemental background investigation. The weeklong investigation was narrowly focused, top officials said, with sources telling CNN the White House controlled the scope of the probe.

On Tuesday, Flake said he would've liked "a broader investigation that started sooner" but that "it was thorough," and he added, "I wish that the country could have read that report."

On October 6, the Senate voted 50-48 to confirm Kavanaugh to the nation's highest court.

Flake defended Kavanugh's "stellar" judicial record during Tuesday's appearance and said the nominee "was a model of decorum and decency, and I think that should count for something."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 63°
Another beautiful day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A weak cold front has moved by and we will see some cooling across the area. Highs will cool down in to the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events