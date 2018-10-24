Pope Francis has removed Bishop Martin Holley of Memphis, Tennessee, the Vatican announced on Wednesday.
Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville will run the diocese in Holley's absence, the Vatican said.
Belief, religion and spirituality
Catholics and catholicism
Christianity
Continents and regions
Memphis
Misc people
North America
Papacy and the Pope
Pope Francis
Religious groups
Religious leaders and clergy
Society
Southeastern United States
Tennessee
The Americas
United States
A spokesperson for Holley said he will issue a comment later on Wednesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Related Content
- Pope Francis fires bishop of Memphis
- Pope Francis Fast Facts
- The 'coup' against Pope Francis
- Pope Francis defends Chilean bishop accused of covering up sex scandal
- Pope Francis says sorry to sex abuse victims for his comments about bishop
- Read Pope Francis' letter on abuse
- Pope Francis can't afford to remain silent
- CNN Poll: Pope Francis' favorability plummets
- Pope Francis' letter to Cardinal Donald Wuerl
- This archbishop wants Pope Francis to resign
Scroll for more content...