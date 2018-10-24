Pope Francis fires bishop of Memphis

Pope Francis has removed Bishop Martin Holley of Memphis, Tennessee, the Vatican announced on Wednesday.

Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville will run the diocese in Holley's absence, the Vatican said.

Belief, religion and spirituality Catholics and catholicism Christianity Continents and regions Memphis Misc people North America Papacy and the Pope Pope Francis Religious groups Religious leaders and clergy Society Southeastern United States Tennessee The Americas United States

A spokesperson for Holley said he will issue a comment later on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.