Pope Francis fires bishop of Memphis

Pope Francis has removed Bishop Martin Holley of Memphis, Tennessee, the Vatican announced on Wednesday....

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 10:32 AM
Updated: Oct. 24, 2018 10:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Pope Francis has removed Bishop Martin Holley of Memphis, Tennessee, the Vatican announced on Wednesday.

Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville will run the diocese in Holley's absence, the Vatican said.

A spokesperson for Holley said he will issue a comment later on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

